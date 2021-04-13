‘Empathy trainer’ takes Mark Levy on journey to the planet of the politicians

Mark Levy has put the call out to listeners to track down an ’empathy trainer’, and one has answered the call.

Scorned Liberal MP Andrew Laming has backflipped on his promise to step down, but the Queensland LNP have blocked him from preselection, lining him up to receive a $105,600 “resettlement payment”.

Nine News Queensland reporter Peter Fegan told Mark Levy he’s “barely scratching the surface” of the chaos in Dr Laming’s Redlands electorate.

“If he just quits politics, he walks away with nothing, but if he’s disendorsed … they have to give you some type of retrenchment money.”

Dr Laming remains on leave undergoing empathy training, much to both Mark and Peter’s confusion – no one seems to know what an empathy trainer is!

“What planet are these people living on?” Mark commented.

“It’s just ridiculous!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

To Mark’s delight, a caller was able to shed some light on the process.

“Howard, this is a first for me – I have never in my life spoken to an empathy trainer,” he said.

However, in explaining the training, Howard dropped a bombshell.

“My professional opinion is that, in the event with a politician, because they had adversarial sway for their particular party, the empathy’s gone out the window!”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: A Current Affair