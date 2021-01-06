4BC
Emotional former White House official horrified as ‘country torn apart’

9 hours ago
Chris Smith
Barbara HeinebackUS politics
Article image for Emotional former White House official horrified as ‘country torn apart’

A former Democrat turned Trump supporter has made an emotive plea for unity as protesters storm Washington DC.

Former White House staff member and First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s press secretary Barbara Heineback was “stupefied” by the events unfolding in the nation’s capital.

She told Chris Smith legislators need to set a better example, stop the hatred and “playing the blame game”.

“I can hardly breathe as I watch this … now watching my country just be torn apart like this, it’s beyond a wake up call.

“They need to come together, and be respectful of one another … and make sincere effort to disallow the polarisation, because it’s helping no-one.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Amelia Adams

Chris Smith
NewsWorld
