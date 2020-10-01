Emergency situation declared with manhunt underway in Bribie Island

Police have declared an emergency situation at Bribie Island as they hunt for two men after a woman was shot.

The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition with a wound to her back.

Police are searching for the men after tracking a vehicle of interest at Bribie Island.

Nine News reporter Reece D’Alessandro told Ray Hadley they believe the woman was shot while in a car at Rothwell.

“We understand they tracked the vehicle of interest down but the persons of interest weren’t located inside that vehicle.”

The emergency declaration encompasses Bigmulys St, Sylvan Beach Esplanade, Elkhorn Avenue and Eucalyptus St.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story