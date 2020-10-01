4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Emergency situation declared with manhunt underway in Bribie Island

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
PSPAReece D'AlessandroRothwell

Police have declared an emergency situation at Bribie Island as they hunt for two men after a woman was shot.

The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition with a wound to her back.

Police are searching for the men after tracking a vehicle of interest at Bribie Island.

Nine News reporter Reece D’Alessandro told Ray Hadley they believe the woman was shot while in a car at Rothwell.

“We understand they tracked the vehicle of interest down but the persons of interest weren’t located inside that vehicle.”

The emergency declaration encompasses Bigmulys St, Sylvan Beach Esplanade, Elkhorn Avenue and Eucalyptus St.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Ray Hadley
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873