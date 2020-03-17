4BC
Emergency Minister slams panic buying ‘stupidity’

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
David Littleproud

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud has joined the Prime Minister in condemning panic buying.

Scott Morrison has condemned stockpiling and issued a stark warning to Australians.

“Stop hoarding. Stop it. It’s ridiculous, it’s Un-Australian and it must stop.”

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud tells Ray Hadley there is more than enough food in this country.

“The lack of common sense that’s come out of this has bordered on stupidity and we’ve seen that even in supermarkets.

“We are not going to run out of food. The only pressure that is being put on supply chains at the moment is stupidity.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNews
