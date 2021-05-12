Ellen DeGeneres calls it quits on faltering talk show

Ellen DeGeneres has announced she will end her talk show at the end of its current season.

“Her show never did recover from the nosedive in ratings,” US correspondent Harley Carnes told Neil Breen.

“In this business, the audience, the public, is usually smarter than the big stars think they are.”

DeGeneres said while she enjoys the show, “it’s just not a challenge anymore”.

Neil previously spoke about Ellen DeGeneres’ bullying accusations, sharing his own experiences with the talk show host.

“We’re there to do an interview with her to promote what she’s doing, but you can’t look at her?

“Like, someone get real…”

Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage