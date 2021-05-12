4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ellen DeGeneres calls it quits..

Ellen DeGeneres calls it quits on faltering talk show

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
ellen degeneres
Article image for Ellen DeGeneres calls it quits on faltering talk show

Ellen DeGeneres has announced she will end her talk show at the end of its current season. 

“Her show never did recover from the nosedive in ratings,” US correspondent Harley Carnes told Neil Breen.

“In this business, the audience, the public, is usually smarter than the big stars think they are.”

DeGeneres said while she enjoys the show, “it’s just not a challenge anymore”.

Press PLAY below to hear Harley Carnes’ full report

Neil previously spoke about Ellen DeGeneres’ bullying accusations, sharing his own experiences with the talk show host.

“We’re there to do an interview with her to promote what she’s doing, but you can’t look at her?

“Like, someone get real…”

Press PLAY below to hear Breenie’s experience in full 

Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873