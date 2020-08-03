‘Elimination is the way to go’: Calls to change Australia’s approach to COVID-19

There are renewed calls for Australia to change our approach to COVID-19 and adopt a more aggressive strategy similar to New Zealand’s.

Associate Professor Ian Mackay, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Queensland told Deborah Knight Australia needs to remove the virus from “within our borders”.

“Elimination is the way to go, whatever it might be called … if politicians can get on board by use of another word, I don’t care.

“But I think this is the way we need to go.

“It’s not going to be removed globally, we’re not going to eradicate it, but we can eliminate it [in Australia].

‘We were almost there, there will still be slips ups because humans make mistakes, but we can eliminate it and we should.”

Image: Getty