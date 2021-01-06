4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Electoral College count down to the wire in final stage of election

10 hours ago
Luke Grant
us electionUS politics
Article image for Electoral College count down to the wire in final stage of election

The United States is tensely awaiting the vote tally of two runoff seats in Georgia, which will decide which party holds the Senate. 

Executive Director of the Centre for Independent Studies Tom Switzer said the two pending Senate seats will be influential to both parties.

Democrat control of the Senate will enhance “Democrat President Joe Biden’s chances of legislating a more left-wing agenda that will repeal a lot of the Trump agenda,” he told Luke Grant.

Congress will officially tally electoral college votes, which is the final step to Joe Biden being officially certified as president.

Mr Switzer said Donald Trump’s moves to reject electoral votes will likely be unsuccessful as “there has been no evidence of widespread irregularities in the voting process two months ago.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Luke Grant
PoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873