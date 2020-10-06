Election officially underway with LNP unveiling ‘bold’ economic plan

It’s officially election time in Queensland as both Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington hit the campaign trail.

Queensland Parliament has been dissolved and the state election has been called for October 31.

Ms Palaszczuk’s personal approval rating has soared to 57%, and on a two-party preferred basis, Labor leads the LNP 52-48.

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander told Deborah Knight they had a “bold plan” for the future.

“We are very buoyant, we have a plan to drag Queensland out of this economic recession that we are in,” he said.

“It’s about who has a plan to get Queensland working again.

“This election is not about COVID – this election is about the future about who has the best plan going forward.

“The Labor government has no budget … which means they don’t have a plan.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Getty