Eels players celebrate re-signing of ‘outstanding’ coach Brad Arthur

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur’s contract has been extended until the end of 2022.

Eels halfback Mitchell Moses told Mark Levy Brad Fittler the team has eagerly welcomed the news.

“We love playing under Brad, and it’s exciting to have him on board for an extra 12 months extended on his contract.

“He’s been outstanding for us, and he’s a massive reason we’re playing the footy we’re playing at the moment.

“He’s hard to get a giggle out of, … but we get enough out of him at training!”

Image: Parramatta Eels/Official website

Rugby LeagueSports
