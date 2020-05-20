Brad Arthur reveals trust with players is key to his team’s success

Footy is just over a week away and the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos will kick off the restart of the season.

Eels coach Brad Arthur told Mark Levy his team is fit and ready to go after getting back to training at the start of May.

“The trust between me to them, them to us as a club is really good and they’ve come back excellent.

“We had nine blokes get personal bests on a fitness test that we do.

“So that was pleasing.”

