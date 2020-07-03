Eels CEO grateful for decision not to dump coach during club’s ‘dark periods’

With the Parramatta Eels on a winning streak, coach Brad Arthur is receiving a great deal of praise.

Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos told James Wills the club is grateful that backing Arthur during the “dark periods” has reaped rewards in 2020.

“Brad’s done a terrific job. I think Brad was probably one of the few stabilising forces within the club.

“We were struggling for a little bit of consistency.

“But we saw if we could support Brad [with] greater capability and continuity to the roster, it would really give him an opportunity to show his true colours.”

Mr Sarantinos also commented on Eels captain Clint Gutherson, describing him as the “heart and soul of the team”.

Despite the injury troubles, Mr Sarantinos says Gutherson is the kind of player who “doesn’t look back”.

“He certainly leads by example. You know what you’re going to get from him every week.”

Image: Parramatta Eels/Official website