4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Education Minister pressed to allow Satanist religious instruction in schools

2 hours ago
Bill McDonald
educationreligionsatanism
Article image for Education Minister pressed to allow Satanist religious instruction in schools

Minister for Education Grace Grace has denied a request by two Brisbane families to allow for the religious instruction of Satanism in state schools, despite arguments the move would be discriminatory and against existing laws. 

Lawyer and Noosa Temple of Satan spokesperson Trevor Bell told Bill McDonald Ms Grace’s decision would be challenged to “bring attention to the existing law”.

“Grace Grace is incorrect to say Satanism will not take place because she can’t discriminate,” he said. “She can’t just decide all these other religions are entitled to come into the school but not Satanism because it is a genuine religion.”

Mr Bell said the main focus of the religious instruction, should it be allowed, would be to “put a lot of doubt into kids’ minds” over other religions.

On hearing Mr Bell’s comments, Alison Courtice, the spokesperson for Queensland Parents for Secular State Schools, called into the open line.

She argued all religious teaching should be removed from state schools because it divides children along religious lines.

“Religious instruction should be done by the family in family time.”

But Ms Courtice agreed if any religious instruction is allowed, all requests by families should be honoured.

Press PLAY to hear the full conversation

Image: Getty, Nine News

Bill McDonald
Education
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873