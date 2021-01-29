Education Minister pressed to allow Satanist religious instruction in schools

Minister for Education Grace Grace has denied a request by two Brisbane families to allow for the religious instruction of Satanism in state schools, despite arguments the move would be discriminatory and against existing laws.

Lawyer and Noosa Temple of Satan spokesperson Trevor Bell told Bill McDonald Ms Grace’s decision would be challenged to “bring attention to the existing law”.

“Grace Grace is incorrect to say Satanism will not take place because she can’t discriminate,” he said. “She can’t just decide all these other religions are entitled to come into the school but not Satanism because it is a genuine religion.”

Mr Bell said the main focus of the religious instruction, should it be allowed, would be to “put a lot of doubt into kids’ minds” over other religions.

On hearing Mr Bell’s comments, Alison Courtice, the spokesperson for Queensland Parents for Secular State Schools, called into the open line.

She argued all religious teaching should be removed from state schools because it divides children along religious lines.

“Religious instruction should be done by the family in family time.”

But Ms Courtice agreed if any religious instruction is allowed, all requests by families should be honoured.

