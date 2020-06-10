Education groups call for negotiation with China over international student row

Tertiary education groups have rejected China’s warning for prospective students to reconsider studying in Australia.

China’s education ministry issued a warning to students, telling them to be “cautious” following racial discrimination “incidents” in the wake of COVID-19.

It comes amid escalating tensions between Australia and China.

International Education Association of Australia CEO Phil Honeywood told Deborah Knight strategic discussions with China needed to take place.

“China is our number one market, but we are very confident common sense will win out here,” he said.

“We have got time while COVID-19 is stopping students coming here anyway, to get negotiations happening.”

He said he had not heard any indication from Chinese students in Australia that they had experienced a rise in discrimination since the pandemic began.

Press PLAY to hear the full discussion