Brisbane lashed by severe storms as east coast braces for more rain

The Brisbane CBD is being hammered by torrential rain, causing flash flooding, blackouts and traffic chaos.

1500 homes were left without power in the Brisbane City area this morning, and another 3000 Energex customers across the region experienced a blackout.

Some parts of the state’s south-east have already copped their biggest rainfall in years, with isolated falls of more than 200 millimetres.

Outside Ray’s studio at 4BC in Cannon Hill, the local park became a lake.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Andrew Short tells Ray they’ve started to receive calls for help, but are expecting many more in the coming days.

He says the drought-stricken north of the state is still “incredibly dry”.

Storm warnings have been issued from south-east Queensland all the way down to the NSW south coast.

In NSW, heavy rain is forecast today from the Queensland border to the Hunter, while Sydney is expected to feel the full force of the weather system over the weekend.

SES Commissioner Carlene York tells Ray Hadley significant rainfall on the fire-ravaged NSW south coast is still “a few days away”, but the news isn’t all positive.

“It brings some added risks to those areas because the ground is not stable and the vegetation’s gone.

“Trees are more inclined to topple over in the rain.”

Image: Nine News weatherman Garry Youngberry