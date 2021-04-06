4BC
Dwindling Wivenhoe threatens water restrictions return within the year

32 mins ago
Spencer Howson
seqwaterWivenhoe Dam
Article image for Dwindling Wivenhoe threatens water restrictions return within the year

Wivenhoe Dam is currently sitting at its lowest level since the Millennium Drought despite heavy rains in the last month. 

As of today, the dam, which provides half of south-east Queensland’s water each day, is holding just 38.3 per cent of its capacity.

“We haven’t seen the levels we’re seeing in Wivenhoe … really since the Millennium Drought,” Manger of Strategic Engagement at SEQ Water Mike Foster told Spencer Howson.

“Probably in the absence of rainfall, the earliest would be about September, October, toward the back-end of the year before we have to consider restrictions again in south-east Queensland.

“We’ve still got a little bit of time and certainly the BOM continues to forecast a wetter than average autumn.”

Mr Foster said the low water levels are “the consequence of a couple failed wet seasons”.

“Over summer, despite the fact that we got some fantastic coastal rain, we just didn’t see the big falls hitting the central dams.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Spencer Howson
EnvironmentNews
