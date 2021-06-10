Dust off your lederhosen: Lord Mayor’s bold claim about Brisbane’s Oktoberfest

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor has made a bold claim that Brisbane’s Oktoberfest could be the “biggest in the world” in 2021.

It’s due to be held this year on 8-10 and 15-17 October.

“Oktoberfest Brisbane is back, and we were talking about being the top 10 for liveability, we actually have one of the world’s top Oktoberfests here in Brisbane,” Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said.

“We made it to the top 10 in terms of worldwide Oktotber as well.

“Because a lot of of the other Oktoberfests may not be able to go ahead this year because of COVID, we may have the opportunity to have the biggest Oktoberfest in the world this year, here in Brisbane.”

Press PLAY to hear his hopes for the festival

Images: iStock