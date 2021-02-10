4BC
Duo makes daunting 13-week cross-country trek for dogs

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
charity
Article image for Duo makes daunting 13-week cross-country trek for dogs

Two generous Aussies have committed to walking from Melbourne to Brisbane to raise money for assistance and therapy dogs for disabled children.

Welcome to K’s for Days.

If you’re wondering why the heck we’re walking to Brisbane, so are we 🙂 But it will be well…

Posted by K’s for Days on Monday, 22 June 2020

 

Blake Dobles and Nathan Harris-Dent are making the journey to raise $40,000 for Dogs for Kids.

They spoke to Deborah Knight from nearby Movie World, exactly 13 weeks since beginning their trek.

“It was actually Blake’s idea,” Nathan said.

“We wanted a crazy adventure originally and then we thought we could definitely make a good cause out of this.”

Blake and Nathan are in the final week of their adventure, aiming to arrive in Brisbane on Saturday, February 13.

“Don’t go to Movie World – you’re nearly there!” said Deborah.

With a target set at $40,000, the duo are hoping to receive an influx of donations before they reach the finish line.

“So far we’re just under $21 grand.”

Supporters are able to donate to their fundraising page here.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: K’s for Days / Facebook

