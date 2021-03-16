‘Dumb with a capital D’: Ray Hadley denounces NRL player’s ‘highly offensive’ comments

Ray Hadley is supporting a warning given to an NRL player after “highly offensive” comments were made during an interview.

Speaking on the Matty Johns Show Sharks forward Toby Rudolf said he would celebrate his team’s win by drinking “1000 beers” before heading to Cronulla bar Northies to “try and pull something … anything will do.”

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo expressed his concerns to the club over the “offensive and derogatory” comments.

Ray Hadley admits while his career took off during “the good old days” the game has “moved on from such things”.

“There’s a line that can’t be crossed.

“He may have thought it was funny … but there are many women involved in the rugby league who find those sorts of comments highly offensive as, in fact, I do.

“It was dumb with a capital D.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full