4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Drug-fuelled Magic Millions party turns violent at Chris Waller stables

1 hour ago
ray hadley exclusive
Chris WallerDRUGSMagic Millions
Article image for Drug-fuelled Magic Millions party turns violent at Chris Waller stables

Ray Hadley has exclusively reported staff at Chris Waller’s Gold Coast stables engaged in a drug-fuelled party which turned violent.

Partygoers celebrating their victory in the Magic Millions two-year-old race trashed the property, and one person was taken to hospital after being beaten by others for allegedly trying to steal drugs from the group.

Another partygoer was found in a “disorientated state” the next day at the Gold Coast Racecourse, prompting the track manager to call an ambulance.

Queensland racing stewards will launch an investigation, Ray reported.

Chris Waller was not involved, but has confirmed to Ray two staff members involved in the alleged assault have resigned, while others have been stood down (full response below).

“No doubt he’ll be left to pick up the pieces,” Ray said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Full statement from Chris Waller

“There has been speculation that there was a party that got out of hand on the Gold Coast involving stable staff on the evening of Wednesday the 27th January.

“As this incident was outside of work hours, I haven’t made comment in relation to this until today.

“I can confirm that some of these staff were from my stable and have been stood down as a result of this incident which did include a physical altercation between two people who have resigned immediately.

“Due to the incident being outside of work hours, we have to be careful how the matter is handled and therefore a thorough investigation is continuing.

“All of our 140 staff across Australia are randomly drug tested which included all of our staff present on Monday the 25th of January at the Gold Coast, whom subsequently provided negative drug and alcohol samples.

“I can assure all my loyal clients that it will be business as usual at my Gold Coast operation.

“I am proud of the staff that currently work for Chris Waller Racing and they will always be supported through various issues whether it be work related or not, but a zero drug and alcohol policy will continue to be enforced.”

 

Image: Getty

ray hadley exclusive
Horse RacingNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873