4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Drone alerts oblivious surfer to circling shark

11 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Matt WilkinsonSteven PearceSurf Life Saving NSW

A drone has helped warn a pro surfer who, unknowingly, had a close encounter with a shark.

Matt Wilkinson was paddling at Sharpes Beach at Ballina when a drone ahead sounded a recorded message to alert him of the shark’s presence.

Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce told Deborah Knight they held the drone close to try and deter the shark.

“We’ve actually done this numerous times, but this is probably the first time we’ve caught such incredible footage with a really close encounter.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Surf Life Saving NSW

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873