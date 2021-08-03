4BC
Drivers should expect petrol prices to rise despite lockdown

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
petrol pricesracq
Article image for Drivers should expect petrol prices to rise despite lockdown

Drivers can expect petrol prices to rise despite the lockdown and fewer cars on the road.

Caller Brad told Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive yesterday he saw unleaded petrol for $1.76 a litre for in Ferny Grove.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said she couldn’t see any fuel that high today in the area, but said prices would rise soon as part of the petrol price cycle.

She said it was averaging $1.40 a litre in Brisbane right now.

“Prices are on the way up in the south-east, but that is all part of the price cycle that we do contend with,” she told Scott Emerson.

MoneyQLD
