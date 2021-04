Southbound lanes on Brisbane’s Riverside Expressway will be closed for nine nights construction continues on the adjacent Queen’s Wharf precinct.

Detours for motorists will be in place from April 27 until May 13.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead, with closures from 9pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until 5am the following day.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty