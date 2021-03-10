Driver ends up in tricky spot after Gold Coast crash
A driver has ended up in a spot of bother at Southport after allegedly crashing into a parked car.
Nine News Gold Coast shared the photos on social media.
It’s reported the driver allegedly fled the scene.
#BREAKING: A driver of a suspected stolen vehicle has fled the scene of an accident at #Southport after crashing into a parked car.
Full details, 5.30pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/I0TbhiWSib
— 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) March 10, 2021
More to come.
Images: Nine News