‘Dreadful’ scam ripping off vulnerable, drought-stricken farmers

Police are hunting the perpetrators of a scam which targets desperate farmers struggling through drought.

The fraud, which targets vulnerable farmers from all over NSW, has been described as “dreadful” by Ray Hadley.

“You couldn’t think someone could be as low as this,” he says. “Lower than a snake’s belly.”

The scam involves advertising hay bales for a discounted price on social media. The deposit for the fodder is taken, but it’s never delivered.

Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside tells Ray Hadley the fraud isn’t limited to a specific area and has been seen across the state.

“It’s disgusting to think that anyone would seek to take advantage of people who’ve already been through so much this year with the drought, then on the back of the bushfires. It’s terrible.

“It’s criminals targeting the vulnerable and it’s important for those people not to be embarrassed by these scams because they succeed because they look like the real thing.

“We’re committed to putting this person or persons before the court.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Image: Getty/David Gray