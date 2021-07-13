Drained business owner takes swipe at Palaszczuk government ‘double standards’

A frustrated Brisbane business owner has slammed the Palaszczuk government for ‘double standards’ in coronavirus restriction decisions.

Kwang Fong’s Fortitude Valley bar Mr Mista has been teetering on the edge between lockdowns and crippling restrictions while massive sporting events are allowed to go ahead.

“We’re going to register our business as a stadium and run a table tennis competition so we can fill the place!” Mr Fong joked to Bill McDonald.

“It seems like the only industry that COVID exists in, or can be transmitted in, is hospitality.”

Mr Fong predicts the state border, which currently remains open to regional NSW, will be closed once the NRL relocates to Queensland.

“This time last year, we had the borders shut and Sydney had far less cases than what there is today.

“The double standards of this government is ridiculous!”

Image: Nine News, Getty