Dragons coach Anthony Griffin reflects on the best part of the job

St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has shared the more thrilling aspects of his job, helping to coach young rookies as well as the older players to see out their full potential.

“One of the really good things about coaching Psalty is whether you win, lose or draw is just helping people get the best out of themselves,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“That’s what is the really satisfying thing when you play a coaching roles, is that you can help people get to places that maybe thought they couldn’t get to again or wasn’t possible.

“Particularly with younger guys when they first come and you see the excitement in their eyes about making their debut or playing in their fist season.

“But also guys like Gerard [Beale] and a few older guys you can take to another level when they thought it wasn’t capable of them.

“I remember back at the Broncos, we had a few older guys on the list there, when Corey Parker got back to play Origin again at 30, 31, it was really thrilling for me as a coach to see him play at that level.”

He said Beale was a good example.

“He probably thought his opportunity was gone, it’s funny how the world works, he got another one and at the moment he is grabbing it with both hands.

