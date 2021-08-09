4BC
Dragon-like fossil uncovered in Queensland outback

52 mins ago
Neil Breen
Dinosaurs
Australia’s largest prehistoric flying reptile has been uncovered in Queensland, with striking resemblance to a dragon.

The pterosaur, which has an estimated wingspan of seven metres, was discovered on Wanamara Country in the state’s north-west.

The thapunngaka shawi fossil, discovered 10 years ago, is estimated to be more than 105 million years old.

“The first thing we looked at was this lower jaw, and lo and behold, it turned out to be a new species of pterosaur,” lead researcher Tim Richards told Neil Breen.

“There’s all sorts of stuff waiting to be discovered up in that area.

“It’s richly fossilieferous, and it’s just waiting for people to come along, kick over a rock, and you’ll never know what you’ll find.”

Press PLAY below to hear where you can view the fossil

Image: Kronosaurus Korner / Facebook 

