Doubts over ‘cautious’ international border proposal

A senior health official has said Australia’s international border is unlikely to reopen this year, sparking concern for the tourism industry’s recovery.

Department of Health Secretary Brendan Murphy made the prediction in light of the health emergencies growing in other nations.

But Australian Federation of Travel Agents CEO Darren Rudd doubts it will take more than a year to reopen.

“I think Professor Murphy, with all due respect, he’s taking an overly cautious outlook,” he told Deborah Knight.

Mr Rudd said the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations overseas would likely lend confidence to officials.

“We expect to see more volume in the travel bubble both ways with New Zealand.

“When that international border is liberated, there’ll be more certainty in the outbound and inbound travel than there will be domestic travel in Australia because of the border situation.”

Image: Getty