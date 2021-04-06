4BC
Doubly flawed government move to set ‘struggling’ workers backward, unions argue

4 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Australian Council of Trade UnionsMinimum wage
Article image for Doubly flawed government move to set ‘struggling’ workers backward, unions argue

The Australian Council of Trade Unions is vying against a request by the federal government to freeze the minimum wage for more than 2.2 million workers. 

The federal government wrote to the Fair Work Commission, encouraging a decision against a minimum wage increase, arguing it’s too big a risk for the economy.

Assistant Secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions Scott Connolly told Joe Hildebrand the move is flawed on two fronts.

Firstly, he argued a wage freeze would set workers “backward in real terms” after JobKeeper ended last month.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are struggling and need a wage increase,” he said. “They’ve been experiencing low wage growth for close to a decade now at record lows.

“They hadn’t had a wage increase last year because of the pandemic.”

Secondly, a freeze could present a worse hit for the economy.

“These workers are the biggest spenders in our economy,” Mr Connolly continued. “Every dollar they earn will be pumped back into our economy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Joe Hildebrand
News
