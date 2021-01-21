4BC
Beachside camp sites abandoned, leaving behind ‘disgusting mess’

4 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Article image for Beachside camp sites abandoned, leaving behind ‘disgusting mess’

As many as 20 campsites on picturesque Double Island were left abandoned with rubbish and broken camping gear over the weekend.

Sam Clarke runs Overlanding Adventures and posted on Facebook a video of one of the campsites on Sunday morning after the storm had passed through.

“A lot of people had one the right thing and packed up their camp and left it reasonably clean,” he told Bill McDonald.

“There was in excess of 20 campsites that had just been abandoned, they had taken their valuable stuff and left behind a disgusting mess, rubbish, broken camping gear.

“There was one site in particular that was just so bad I had to stop and video it and it made me really upset, honestly.”

Bill said it was disappointing.

“What one group of knuckleheads left behind on the weekend, is downright disgusting,” he said.

“They should face hefty fines … or even better, ban them.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Overlanding Adventures, Facebook

 

AustraliaNewsQLD
