‘Don’t just think about it, do it’: The government says it’s time to book a holiday

Federal Tourism Minister Dan Tehan is hopeful the international borders will re-open towards the end of the year with Australia rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the meantime, he is campaigning for Australians to “do their patriotic duty” and book holidays while many in the industry are still suffering/

“The best way we can help and support the sector is by taking a holiday,” he said.

“We have just launched another campaign under Tourism Australia to really encourage Australians to think about the Easter holidays the coming Term 1 school holidays and another opportunity to take a holiday.

“Just don’t think about it, we want them to do it.”

He said he hopes with the vaccine rollout, towards the end of the year international borders will re-open.

“If we put our hands in our pockets, and spend like we spend when we go overseas, here in Australia, that is going to give our tourism industry here in Australia a huge boost and really help us get through that next 4-6 months.”

Discussions with New Zealand and Singapore, to create travel bubbles, are ongoing.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock