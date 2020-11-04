4BC
Donald Trump calls in lawyers to stop vote counting in race to the White House

38 mins ago
Donald Trump is taking legal action to stop vote counting in Michigan as the race to the White House continues.

The lawsuit claims Republicans have not been provided with “meaningful access to numerous counting locations” to observe counting as is guaranteed by law.

As it stands, Joe Biden holds 237 electoral college votes to Donald Trump’s 213.

The President has won key states including Florida but last night prematurely claimed victory, as a handful of battleground states remain too close to call.

Joe Biden’s campaign says Mr Trump’s statement about shutting down counting is “outrageous” and “unprecedented.”

US Correspondent Alexis Daish told Ben Fordham the President’s allies are questioning his actions.

“That is significant.”

Image: Getty/The Washington Post
