4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Domino’s shock success brings..

Domino’s shock success brings in the dough under pandemic conditions

4 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Dominos
Article image for Domino’s shock success brings in the dough under pandemic conditions

Share prices in Domino’s are soaring after a tumultuous pandemic year, leaving the business in an unexpected position. 

Sales across the network grew 16.5 per cent to $1.84 billion in the first six months of the financial year.

Domino’s Australia CEO Don Meij told Bill McDonald the business was initially bracing for an entirely different outcome after trading during a pandemic.

“We were planning what does our business look like if we’ve got to close 2,700 stores?

“How long do you cashflow that?

“In that March, April phase, it was quite bleak and then as we could see the reality, I’m really proud we didn’t lose a single franchise in that period.

“I thought we would potentially be in a recessionary environment now.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty 

Bill McDonald
AustraliaBusinessNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873