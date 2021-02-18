Domino’s shock success brings in the dough under pandemic conditions

Share prices in Domino’s are soaring after a tumultuous pandemic year, leaving the business in an unexpected position.

Sales across the network grew 16.5 per cent to $1.84 billion in the first six months of the financial year.

Domino’s Australia CEO Don Meij told Bill McDonald the business was initially bracing for an entirely different outcome after trading during a pandemic.

“We were planning what does our business look like if we’ve got to close 2,700 stores?

“How long do you cashflow that?

“In that March, April phase, it was quite bleak and then as we could see the reality, I’m really proud we didn’t lose a single franchise in that period.

“I thought we would potentially be in a recessionary environment now.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty