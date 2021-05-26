4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Domestic violence taskforce legislation won’..

Domestic violence taskforce legislation won’t ‘re-invent the wheel’

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce
Article image for Domestic violence taskforce legislation won’t ‘re-invent the wheel’

The Queensland Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce has released its first suggestions to address the state’s domestic violence crisis. 

Thirteen options have been proposed to legislate against coercive control in the first paper released by the taskforce since it initiated in March.

Taskforce Chair Margaret McMurdo told Neil Breen international precedents, such as in Scotland, are being used as a guide.

“A lot of work of course has already been done in the space, so we’re trying not to re-invent the wheel.

“Legislation in itself is not the answer; you can’t just introduce a law and then expect things to change.”

Ms McMurdo said the recommendations are open to community feedback via the taskforce’s website.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873