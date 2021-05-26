Domestic violence taskforce legislation won’t ‘re-invent the wheel’

The Queensland Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce has released its first suggestions to address the state’s domestic violence crisis.

Thirteen options have been proposed to legislate against coercive control in the first paper released by the taskforce since it initiated in March.

Taskforce Chair Margaret McMurdo told Neil Breen international precedents, such as in Scotland, are being used as a guide.

“A lot of work of course has already been done in the space, so we’re trying not to re-invent the wheel.

“Legislation in itself is not the answer; you can’t just introduce a law and then expect things to change.”

Ms McMurdo said the recommendations are open to community feedback via the taskforce’s website.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty