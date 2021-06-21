Dolphins call on NRL to retain key rugby league ‘battleground’

The Redcliffe Dolphins have submitted their bid to the NRL, in the hopes of being named the 17th team as part of the league’s expansion in Queensland.

Brisbane Dolphins Bid Director Terry Reader said the NRL wants to avoid “cannibalising” the Brisbane Broncos or the Gold Coast Titans.

“We operate in an unserviced market if you like, the north of Brisbane into Moreton Bay and the Sunshine Coast, that’s our key catchment,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said there had been $60 million spent on soccer and AFL facilities in their corridor.

“I think it’s really important for rugby league to make sure we don’t lose that battle ground which is out in the biggest area and the fastest growing area.”

