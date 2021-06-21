4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dolphins call on NRL to retain key rugby league ‘battleground’

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Brisbane Dolphins
Article image for Dolphins call on NRL to retain key rugby league ‘battleground’

The Redcliffe Dolphins have submitted their bid to the NRL, in the hopes of being named the 17th team as part of the league’s expansion in Queensland.

Brisbane Dolphins Bid Director Terry Reader said the NRL wants to avoid “cannibalising” the Brisbane Broncos or the Gold Coast Titans.

“We operate in an unserviced market if you like, the north of Brisbane into Moreton Bay and the Sunshine Coast, that’s our key catchment,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said there had been $60 million spent on soccer and AFL facilities in their corridor.

“I think it’s really important for rugby league to make sure we don’t lose that battle ground which is out in the biggest area and the fastest growing area.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about his vision for the Dolphins team

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873