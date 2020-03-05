WATCH | Dog-walker tackles man fleeing police

A member of the public walking his dog has tackled a man on the run from the police.

Queensland Police were in pursuit of a stolen white Toyota Hilux in the Mermaid Waters area of the Gold Coast.

Good police work with the help from a member of the public leads to man’s arrest in Mermaid Waters today. https://t.co/DRJQGRhnIf pic.twitter.com/eLctbAPmYO — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) March 5, 2020

Footage of the pursuit shows the four-wheel-drive ram a police car and reverse into another.

The driver is then seen fleeing by foot before a man walking his dog tackles him to the ground.

The video ends with the dog-walker casually high-fiving a police officer as they swoop in and arrest the driver.

Police have now charged a 40-year-old man with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, offences involving registration certificates, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

Acting Senior Sergeant Nicola Brown from Gold Coast Rapid Action and Patrol tells Ben Fordham police are thankful for his assistance and would like to know who he is.

“It was really impressive that he managed to keep him in custody until the police got to him.

“There’s always an element of danger and unpredictability when a member of the public helps police but on this occasion, we’re very thankful.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Police are trying to locate the Good Samaritan, so he can be commended for his actions.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000459948