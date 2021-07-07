Dog attacks on the rise – what you can do to keep safe
There’s been over 3000 dog attacks in Brisbane over the past 12 months and 1000 dogs being declared as dangerous or menacing.
Dog trainer Justin Palazzo-Orr says there are signs we can look out for to keep safe.
“Those obvious ones like growling and showing their teeth and body posture moving forward … and things like that,” he told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.
“Any stiffness and stillness in the dog, that’s a good time to slowly and calmly remove yourself away from that situation.”
