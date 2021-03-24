‘Doesn’t seem like a good deal’: Councillor votes against hosting 2032 Games

One Brisbane City councillor has voted against the south-east region hosting the 2032 Olympics, raising concerns about the financial risk and impacts to the host city.

The council voted yesterday about whether to commit to hosting the Games, out of 26 Councillors, 25 voted in favour.

Greens councillor for the Gabba ward, Jonathan Sri, was the only one to vote against it.

“I decided that although hosting the Olympics has a lot of benefits, when you look into the details and balance it all out, the benefits don’t quite outweigh the negative impacts,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said there were some significant concerns.

“The International Olympics Committee talks about how the Olympics will be cost neutral, but thats not really true,” he said.

“It’s not that different to other kinds of parties, where the guests have a great time, and then the hosts have to do a lot o the work, an clean up the mess.”

He also raised concerns about the financial risk for Queensland if it had to be postponed as well as cost over-runs.

“When you add it all up, potentially we are creating some temporary jobs in the short term, yes we are getting a big media boost and more people around the world will know about our city, but when you add it all up, it doesn’t stack up financially and it doesn’t seem like a good deal for the city.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat