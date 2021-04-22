Doctors worried as deadly disease eclipsed by coronavirus

A new survey shows almost half of Australian children’s scheduled meningococcal disease appointments have been delayed or cancelled during the pandemic.

The study stated the main reasons recorded by parents for cancelling the appointments were due to stay-at-home regulations and concerns of catching COVID-19.

“It’s a shame,” Professor Robert Booy said to Neil Breen.

“Meningococcal is important because it’s a serious infection of young kids and getting the jab helps to protect them very well.

“A lot of people also delay … because there’s been COVID and it’s hard to get to the GP.”

