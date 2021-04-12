Doctors ‘burnt out’ amid rollout turmoil

The Australian Medical Association says doctors are feeling burnt out with the changes to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Federal Government has dumped its target of giving all Australians their first vaccine dose by the end of October.

Last week, the TGA announced Pfizer was the preferred vaccine for people under 50.

Brisbane GP and Chair of AMA Queensland’s Council of General Practice, Dr Maria Boulton, said the delays and changes were frustrating.

“We’re really frustrated and mainly for the community as GPs we see what the pandemic has done to people, they are all stressed, a lot of people are in financial distress, we’ve seen an increase in mental health presentations,” she told Spencer Howson.

“It has been a little disappointing, and GPs are feeling a little it burnt out because of this …. but hopefully we are presented with a better solution that hopefully we can help with.”

She said the Pfizer vaccine does present some logistical challenges.

“The issue is going to be logistics, the Pfizer vaccine needs a freezer, because it needs to be kept at much lower temperatures, it will need to be delivered very very carefully, I am not sure what the government is going to deliver the vaccine to the regions and to all the GP clinics that can participate.”

Image: iStock