‘Distressing’ failures for families as NDIS overlooked throughout COVID restrictions

The National Disability Insurance Scheme has been largely overlooked throughout Australia’s handling of the pandemic as the scheme struggles to handle increased demand.

More than 100,000 people were disconnected from disability services throughout the worst of coronavirus restrictions in Australia.

Kay Hamilton, a guardian to three kids on the NDIS, told Bill McDonald the pandemic placed “a lot of distress” on the family as services were forced to close.

“We went from being quite independent in our own way to all operating under the one roof.

“Moving to a telehealth platform, not every participant was able to undergo therapy with telehealth.”

Ms Hamilton said the NDIS was already difficult for people with disabilities to access.

“Essentially 18 per cent of Australians are living with a disability and one in 10 are accessing the NDIS for support.”

