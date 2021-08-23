4BC
Disney to film live-action series on Queensland soil

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Disney to film live-action series on Queensland soil

Queensland will become the filming location for a new live-action Disney+ television series, expected to give a $172 million boost to the economy. 

Nautilus is based on the Jules Verne novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and will feature 10 episodes.

It’s expected the series will create 290 jobs for Australian cast and crew and revenue boosts for around 200 businesses across the country.

Filming will take place at the Village Roadshow Studios and surrounding Gold Coast locations from early next year.

“This 10-part series, it’ll start filming early next year,” Arts Minister Paul Fletcher told Neil Breen. “Including post-production, it’ll go for over a year – it’ll go until 2023.”

“This is about building on the great strengths of our screen sector.”

Press PLAY below to hear Minister Fletcher describe how the production will go ahead 

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Neil Breen
