Disney pulls film classics for cultural misrepresentations

Neil Breen has learned from 4BC’s US reporter Harley Carnes Disney has removed several movies from its streaming service due to negative depictions and stereotypes.

Dumbo, Peter Pan, The Aristocats, and Swiss Family Robinson are in the line of fire, with access to the films removed for children under seven years old.

All other users can access the films, but will be shown content warnings.

In a statement on The Walt Disney Company website, said the move was accredited as part of the company’s “ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion”.

“What did Peter Pan do?” Neil asked.

Full statement from Disney: As part of our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are in the process of reviewing our library and adding advisories to content that includes negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures. Rather than removing this content, we see an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all. We also want to acknowledge that some communities have been erased or forgotten altogether, and we’re committed to giving voice to their stories as well.

Image: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images