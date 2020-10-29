‘Disgusting!’: Mark Levy and Peter Psaltis go head-to-head with Origin wager
Wide World of Sports hosts Mark Levy and Peter Psaltis have made a bold wager, and it’s going to end embarrassingly for one of them.
If the Queensland Maroons win the first State of Origin match, Mark has promised to don a Maroons shirt to present his Sydney broadcast.
Brisbane counterpart Peter will wear a Blues jersey if NSW claims victory.
“Did you get that little number with the cane toads on it, the Hawaiian shirt? How good are they?” Salty asked.
“Disgusting. Cane toads: rotten, dirty pests that should’ve been eliminated,” Mark fired back.
Their series bet, however, could pack a few more punches…
