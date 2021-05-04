Dire warning after another attack on a young child at Fraser Island

The mayor of Fraser Coast is warning of a fatality involving dingoes on the island after another attack on a young child on the weekend at Orchid Beach.

It comes just weeks after a toddler was injured in an attack at the same spot.

In the most recent incident, the child was bitten on the thigh but didn’t require medical treatment.

His parents were able to chase the dingo away.

Rangers are investigating to try and determine which dingo was involved.

Mayor George Seymour said it was very lucky there have been no fatalities in the past year as dingoes become more brazen.

“It’s a serious concern that we are getting more and more of these attacks, and you can’t go too many of these without getting a fatality,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said the dingoes were getting more and more confident.

“I just can’t see us on a monthly basis children being bitten, by dingoes without getting another fatality,” he said.

Cr Seymour said the other settlements had dingo fences around them, and it needed to be investigated at Orchid Beach.

“It’s a real concern, I think some of these dingoes might be living under these homes, under these homes that are being rented out. That’s what I have heard.”

Images: iStock