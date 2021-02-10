4BC
Diggers denied march despite ease of restrictions

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
anzac
Article image for Diggers denied march despite ease of restrictions

Neil Breen is disappointed to see this year’s ANZAC Day plans have been hampered by coronavirus restrictions. 

“The ANZAC march in April … it’s in serious jeopardy in Brisbane,” said Neil Breen.

The ANZAC Day proposal, which was put forward by the RSL to Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young in December, accounts for just 70 dignitaries for the dawn service in ANZAC Square and a small march at the RNA Showgrounds.

“Come on, let’s get together as a government and a community and sort out what we’re doing for ANZAC Day,” Neil continued.

“We can sign off on AFL Grand Finals and Gabba crowds and all these things in a heartbeat.

“That’s disappointing.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty 

NewsQLD
