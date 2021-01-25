‘Desperate times’: Restaurateurs frustrated by JobSeeker snubs

Family restaurant owners are demanding the JobSeeker payment be reduced as they struggle to hire workers.

‘8 at Trinity’ owner Natalie Johnson told Ray Hadley she’s currently only able to trade four days a week due to a shortage of chefs, kitchen hands, waiters and bar managers.

Despite advertising positions multiple times, jobs are being refused by people who believe hospitality work is “beneath them” she said.

“I’ve never in 20 years in the hospitality industry experienced no-one applying for jobs, or showing up for interviews, or even answering their phone for a job interview.

“I’m become a stalker, Ray, calling people up, and you just can’t get a hold of them.”

Natalie blames the higher rate of Centrelink support during COVID-19 for disincentivising the unemployed.

“I wish the job subsidies would end immediately.”

Estuary co-owner Ross Martin told Ray “it’s desperate times” for his Kangaroo Point restaurant when it comes to filling shifts.

He echoed Natalie’s “spot-on” comments: “No one wants to turn up.”

