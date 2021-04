A desperate search is underway for a 26-year-old man after a boat was found unmanned on Moreton Bay this afternoon.

Around 3.30pm,

Police got the call to a small aluminium boat driving uncontrolled off Mud Island, near the Port of Brisbane.

There was no-one on board.

Water police, Polair, Volunteer Marine Rescue and the Coast Guard are involved in the search.

Image: Google Maps