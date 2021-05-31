Desperate search continues for missing surf skier

Police have found a ski boat as the search continues for a man missing off North Stradbroke Island.

Friends Jordan Kelly and Jack McDonald got into trouble after leaving Dunwich for Cylinder Beach on their surf skis on Saturday.

Jack managed to get back to shore but there has been no sign of Jordan.

Some of his family have flown over from New Zealand.

Nine News reporter Sophie Upcroft told Scott Emerson the family had been gathered at the Amity Point boat ramp since this morning.

“The conditions out on the water have been quite rough all day.”

Friends and family of the pair have started a land search.

“They are also joined by Trent Riley’s family, so Trent Riley is the young man … who went missing while he was on his boat on Moreton Bay just 6 weeks ago.

“When they saw this story about Jordan it really struck a chord with them so they have come down and they are coordinating the search here at Amity Point boat ramp.”

Image: Nine News