There are renewed calls for affordable social housing as charities work to raise awareness on homelessness week.

There are 116,000 Aussies living on the street every night and Vinnies NSW CEO Jack De Groot told Deborah Knight homelessness has been on the rise.

“We need, at this time, investments by both federal and state governments to really build a solution for homelessness.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty